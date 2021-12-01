“The Gucci family reserves the right to take any initiative to protect its name and image, as well as those of his relatives, “says a letter published by the Italian news agency ANSA and signed by the heirs of Aldo Gucci (1905-1990), founder of the luxury brand.

The letter states that the Gucci heirs were particularly hurt by the description of Patrizia Reggiani, “a woman convicted of ordering the murder of Maurizio Gucci [presentada] as a victim“.

They also regretted that Aldo Gucci and his relatives were portrayed as “hooligans, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.”

“House of Gucci” is directed by British director Ridley Scott, 83, who has made some of the most iconic films of the last 40 years, such as “Blade Runner”, “Alien”, “Gladiator” and “Thelma and Louise “.

The Gucci family has not been involved in the luxury brand since the 1990s. It is now owned by the French group Kering, founded by billionaire François Pinault.