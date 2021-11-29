In Formula 1, success is practically impossible to achieve without funding to support a valid project, causing debate about the skill of drivers competing in the premier class of motorsport.

The 2022 grid was closed in mid-November with the announcement by Alfa Romeo of the arrival of Guanyu Zhouto the detriment of Antonio Giovinazzi, who immediately headed to Formula E with Penske, leaving Valtteri Bottas as a companion to the Chinese promise of Formula 2.

This movement was involved in controversy from the beginning: the substantial financial support available to the Asian pilot has questioned the morale of the training commanded by Frédéric Vasseur, raising the question of whether Formula 1 matters more the talent or the money, with an Oscar Piastri, current leader of the F2, who unfortunately will be left without a seat in the premier class of motorsport.

Culture broth

It is not the first time that the wealth of a driver, or failing that of a person very close to his figure, greatly influences the decision of a Formula 1 team. Lance Stroll in 2017 with Williams and later at Racing Point, or more recently that of Nikita mazepin At Haas, they have been mired in ongoing controversy until the results have spoken for themselves on the track.

“The first criterion is the performance of the team”. This is how Vasseur responded when asked what is and is not relevant when it comes to throwing the balance out of balance. “It means that to perform well you have to have good drivers, a good technical and engineering team, a good driver feel and a good budget.”

Zhou, Alpine’s third rider, already got on the A521 in Free Practice 1 at the Austrian GP.

However, in turn, the Gallic leader did not hide that the Economic factor has finally come into play. “It was a fundamental pillar in the decision, without a doubt. I was always clear in this regard, because we want to reach the budget limitIt is the best way to achieve performance, but it is not the only way, ”he confessed before highlighting Zhou’s capabilities.

“I think Zhou is doing a very good job in Formula 2, and it seems to me that everyone underestimates the level of performance and the work done by him this season. Performance speaks for itself. He’s a top-of-the-line driver, he has won this season in Bahrain and Silverstone. In F2 they are probably the two most demanding circuits: Bahrain for tire management and Silverstone for its high speed corners. He also did some pole positions, it has always been there, it is consistent, I am convinced that he will do well next year, “concluded Vasseur.