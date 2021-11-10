There is only one day left for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition go to market. This long-awaited collection will allow us to enjoy three classics of the franchise completely renewed for the new generation, such as: GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas. You already know that the last we saw of these remasters were various images revealed by the Microsoft Store, but now, just a few hours to play, from SomosXbox we share that Several GTA Trilogy Remastered gameplays have been leaked.

The leak of the GTA Trilogy Remastered gameplays has emerged through OkayJosh, a YouTube user who appears to be enjoying the remastered trilogy ahead of time. Although, beyond the gameplay trailer released to announce the enhanced collection, Rockstar Games has not shown anything more about each game. Therefore, below we are going to leave you with gameplays from GTA Vice City Remastered and GTA 3 Remastered, so you can see how they look and perform.

If you have any doubts, thanks to these gameplays we can already say that the new features are there, just as they said. We can observe a better handling of vehicles, character and weapons. The weapon dial is updated, as are the minimaps. And of course, among other things, what is most striking is the graphic change, which maintains the fidelity of the classic works.