It is noted that there are only a few hours left until Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition goes on sale among the leaked videos and other details that have come to light in the last few hours. In addition to all this, Rockstar has wanted to leave us now with a few new materials.

Between them we have a trio of gameplays in the form of comparisons dedicated to each of the three games that are part of this compilation of remasters. Thanks to them we can appreciate once again how each of the three installments encompassed in this trilogy has changed.

The resolution, the characters, the sharpness, the scenes, the animations, the speed of the image and in general in all the visual section you can see a clear improvement, so we leave you with them so that you can check it yourself.

GTA III

GTA San Andreas

GTA Vice City

And if you want more, then you can take a look at a good handful of images. What is most striking about them is that we can observe the interface to see how it looks, such as the weapon selection wheel and other additional improvements.

GTA III

















GTA San Andreas

















GTA Vice City

















As we said before, GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will go on sale on November 11th in digital format on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Nintendo eShop and on the Rockstar launcher. It will be from December 7th when it can be purchased in physical format for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch.