GTA The Trilogy patch fixes more than 100 bugs

After all the complaints you have received Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition In the last few days, Rockstar is already working to fix all possible problems. A few days ago an update came with a couple of improvements, and a patch is currently available that fixes more than 100 bugs.

Update 1.03 for GTA: The Trilogy It is now available for PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles, with no specific date for its arrival on Nintendo Switch. While each title has its own list of arrangements, general changes involve general stability improvements in all three games, the rain has been fixed, some of the spelling mistakes fans have encountered have been fixed, and a cinematic camera has been introduced for car rides.

The full list, which you can see here, has hundreds of fixes that range from solving some glitches in specific sections of each game, to more general fixes for the textures, interface and many more elements that have been a problem for all the players in the last days.

And if that was not enough, Rockstar still has more updates planned for this collection, and will continue to improve each of the three titles until all the problems that fans have encountered are solved. In related topics, a modder is already working to fix the problems of GTA: San Andreas. Similarly, GTA VI it might have a different tone than its predecessors.

Editor’s Note:

While it’s nice to see that Rockstar is doing its best to fix the issues plaguing this collection, the reputation of this pack has already been damaged, and many people may not be willing to give remasters a second chance.

Via: Rockstar