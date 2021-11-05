GTA III turned 20 years old and Sony collected statements from developers about how this game modified the subsequent sandboxes. All the details are in the note.

The GTA was one of the pioneers in the open world, but its quality and form of development make it one of the most important titles in history. GTA III turned 20 on October 22, the date on which Sony asked different developers about the impact of the game on the industry and the answers are all flowers.

Developer statements such as Arkane, Remedy and Capcom, they come at a time where the remaster of the GTA game is almost ready. Grand Theft Auto III caused a change in open world games and marked a path to follow in the genre, but better than the developers tell you.

Hideaki Itsuno, a director of Capcom, had this to say: “GTA III was a game with an astonishing degree of freedom, released at a time when we were struggling to make a one-way game within the capabilities of the PS2”. On the other hand, he added: “I was impressed with the way the game was made. He embraced the realities that come with a sandbox concept rather than restricting the game to avoid all the potential glitches that might arise.”.

“GTA III changed my perspective on what makes games fun“, said Brian hastings from Insomniac Games. “Games had always been about doing jumps, killing enemies, solving puzzles, doing the tasks that the designer assigned you. GTA III was the first game where you really had fun. That led me to reimagine how the exploration and use of open-ended gadgets and weapons in Ratchet & Clank could allow players to find their own fun and approach the game in their own creative ways “.

Koshi nakanishi, director of some titles in the saga resident Evil, stated the following: “I remember thinking ‘how did they make this kind of game on PS2?’ Not only from a game point of view, but also from a technical point of view “. It also adds :. “In response to the further development of open world games, I decided to do the exact opposite and make a small, narrow and dense horror game, and thus Resident Evil 7 was born. In a way, Resident Evil 7 could have been born by GTA III. Thank you and congratulations on the 20th anniversary of GTA III “.

If you want to read the full note where there are many more statements, you can do so by entering the PlayStation blog.

