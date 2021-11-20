A member of Grupo Firme has gone viral thanks to his participation in the video of a famous tiktoker who bet with her husband.

Social networks are, without a doubt, one of the great inventions of recent years; Nowadays, talking about Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, among others, is talking about essential platforms.

And, more than places to contact old and new friends, they have become reporting devices, content platforms, commercial showcases, among other functions.

Of course, there are those who use them as a tool for work and fun at the same time, these being the contents that are most often observed on different platforms.

Starting from this, the case of a famous Mexican tiktoker living in the United States is going viral thanks to a dynamic involving her husband and one of the members of Grupo Firme.

The tiktoker is called Marleny santana and is better known as “The bloody”. Its contents have become popular because it uses the phrase “Shut the fuck up”, but due to its pronunciation what is understood is “Chat da fuck”.

Currently, he has more than three million followers on TikTok and one of his videos is going viral thanks to the participation of the member of Grupo Firme.

And it is that, among the list of his millions of followers, is Jhonny Caz, with whom he reached an agreement to win a bet from her husband.

According to what was published by some media, the tiktoker bet with her husband the amount of a thousand dollars as long as Jhonny Caz, the member of Grupo Firme, visited his house.

Through a video shared on her profile, the bet is sealed, even though her husband, whom she calls “El Puñetón”, remains incredulous.

Days later, as can be seen in the video, Jhonny Caz appears at the door of his house, which is why the husband is forced to pay his bet:

Jhonny Caz from Grupo Firme helped famous tiktoker win bet

So far, the video has more than two million views and more than 300 thousand likes, being one of the most popular on its feed.

Without a doubt, social networks are a great device today not only to make friends, but to generate income. Alliances like this one made by the tiktoker usually generate millions of views and, as a consequence, a significant amount of monetary income.

If we focus on the fact that they are platforms for content creators, these are becoming more and more popular and the works of tiktoker, youtuber, instagramer, etc., are among the most popular today.

