Grid Legends, the new racing game from EA and Codemasters, already has a release date

EA and Codemasters present Grid Legends, their new racing game that will arrive in early 2022. Everything you need to know about the game, in the note.

EA and Codemasters announced that Grid Legends will be officially released in February 2022. This game will be available starting February 25 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Through a statement on the PlayStation blog, we can find out some of the advances that are coming: The game will have more than 130 tracks available for running, in which we differentiate real circuits such as Brands Hatch and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, to tours through major cities such as San Francisco, London, Moscow and Paris.

“The entire team here at EA and Codemasters are very excited to announce today that it is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.”. They are the words on the PlayStation website, where they assure us that we can reserve it right now at the PlayStation Store.

The strong point of Grid Legends will be in the immersion of its races, with which you will feel that you are inside the car. With more than 100 vehicles to choose from, and facing 21 drivers are some aspects that stand out in the game. Grid Legends will undoubtedly be a great option when it comes to racing video games.

Through the PlayStation website, the statement adds that the game will have hundreds of AI characters and choreographed scenarios to add emotions: “you’ll never know what’s coming around the corner in Grid Legends”.

Grid Legends will be available starting February 25 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. If you enter the PlayStation Store, you will be able to request your reservation. If you can’t try it, here are 5 options for racing games on mobile devices.

Share it with whoever you want