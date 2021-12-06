Codemasters He has made it very clear in recent years what he is best at doing: racing games. In its history it has a wide range of sagas dedicated to the world of motoring -among others- covering numerous modalities and vehicles, translating them into different platforms so that any player can enjoy the experience.

Since its debut at the end of the 80s, a lot has happened since then, the great repertoire of releases has not stopped growing and has given rise to the veteran studio being able to improve, innovate and offer more and more quality products. A great example without a doubt is the series TOCA, which first appeared in 1997 in honor of the famous British organization of the same name and became what we now know as GRID more than a decade later.

Many years of development behind him, Codemasters It left us with a good taste in our mouths in 2019 with a new title full of news and improvements, much more adapted to current technology, but they did not want to end here, in the coming month of February the most complete and complete delivery of GRID surely awaits us. Special feature of the entire series, the ultimate GRID: GRID Legends.

The most complete and fun GRID

Legends It is the studio’s great opportunity to apply and put into practice some techniques and content that it was already contemplating adding in other games. Among its great novelties, what can be highlighted without a doubt is its history mode, an interactive content starring unique pilots, including Ncuti gatwa, known for his role as Eric on the popular Netflix series Sex Education. A story inspired by the streaming platform’s F1 documentaries that undoubtedly bring the game to life.

On the other hand, -and surely the best that counts GRID Legends– we will have a racing editor, but not just any editor, we are practically before the most comprehensive and diverse custom race creator in the genre. We can choose which discipline to play, be it the classic race or against the clock, or go further with the Drift, elimination or multiclass modes, some included for the first time in this title. Following, we will be able to choose what type of event to contest, the vehicles, the location of the race – where 3 new areas have been included: London, Moscow and the italian Strada Alpina-, the route to run, which all add up to a total of nothing more and nothing less than 130 different routes, the weather conditions, the number of laps and drivers, changes in the terrain and something else.

A whole world of possibilities opens up for us with this new editor, whether we want a race with spectacular views on a sunny day or make things difficult for ourselves in the middle of a storm on a somewhat narrow and complicated route like the one near the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona . The player decides how, when, where and, surely the most important thing: with whom, and that is thanks to the cross game We can play with friends regardless of the platform on which they do it and up to a total of 22 competing at the same time.

Time to run

At the moment what we have been able to prove is the title in its purest form, a series of events of lesser or greater difficulty to take a look at the different modalities against quite interesting and unpredictable AI, granting a unique behavior to each of the drivers so that the player does not have it such a ‘doddle’ in each race and numerous types of vehicles to see how they develop on the asphalt.

It should be noted that some modes and combinations get out of the ordinary and offer something cool, something so demanded in the genre. The gameplay continues at the top, highlighting its realism but maintaining that balance of fun without too many demands, only those that the player himself wants to apply, either by using the gear change, making the perfect stroke record, changing the vision of the camera or we want a more useful view or challenge ourselves with the pilot’s own at the wheel and, now I tell you, in the middle of a storm, seeing through will not be just any task. Of course, in any solo game we can change the difficulty as we want.

The commentators, the effects linked to the weather and the type of circuit are very worked and achieved, and each element – like the AI ​​already mentioned – forms a game full of life in which each race is unique and differentAnything can always happen so it is not boring at all.

In short, and as we have already said, GRID Legends aims to be the most complete and varied title in the saga, with a promising story mode and total freedom to create our dream races or try those of other players online, fun modalities, endless vehicles, routes and much plus. But this is only the beginning, we will have the final verdict on February 25, the day of its official launch with all the added content.