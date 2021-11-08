While we wait for the premiere of I am Greta, which is falling and promises to show us the most unknown face of the teenage climate activist, Greta Thunberg has given his first interview on a Spanish-speaking television and it has been in Spain. More specifically, he has sat down to talk to Gonzo on the show Saved while COP26 is held in Glasgow in the umpteenth attempt to stop the advance of the climate crisis.

Until next Friday, November 12, governments around the world debate on how to avoid climate collapse and Greta Thunberg has taken the opportunity to put her finger on the limited involvement of world leaders in the subject. In fact, during the last COP (held in Madrid in 2019) many of the big problems remained unsolved and the objectives of the Paris Agreement remain unfulfilled. Therefore, this is the largest climate event since 2015, when the Agreement was signed.

The Swede was skeptical about the effectiveness of the meeting: “At the summit they will say things that, on paper, are symbolic and look good but in reality they are almost nothing”, the activist declared when asked about it. However, she assured that she and the members of the environmental movement that she leads will continue to try to “achieve everything possible.” In fact, in the fact that some top brass like Trumb or Putin have tried to belittle or make fun of her, she sees evidence that what she does “is important.”





Greta did not hide at any time her indignation with the politicians, about whom she believed that “They know what they’re doing, but as long as they keep getting away with it, they won’t care about the weather, so we have to make sure they don’t get away with it. “And it is that it does not save any world leader in this matter, even if he agrees to meet with them in case he can make them change something:” they say they are interested, but they invite me because they know that a photo with me benefits them, “said Thunberg.

And the adolescent is very touched by the state of the planet and confessed to Gonzo that, when he was aware of the seriousness of the situation, he went through a depression. This is how he got into activism. In addition, he thinks that if there are no more people protesting it is out of ignorance: “We do not demonstrate because we are not aware of the emergency”, declared and therefore acts “as if it were an emergency.”





However, it has made it clear that it is not prevent people from traveling by air or continuing to extract coal from the mines, because that is not climate justice, but it does have to be done in a way that does not harm the planet, “Thunberg said in connection with the controversy over the expansion works of El Prat. And, in the young woman’s literal words: “Either we have a climate action to keep jobs or in the end we will have nothing. The current model is unsustainable. “

For now only the European Union has officially approved a 55% reduction in polluting gases, as the UN already requires, so that the average temperature of the Earth does not exceed the increase of one and a half degrees. This is the limit set by the IPCC scientists, so the adoption of emission cuts by the most polluting countries, such as China; The United States or India, to be able to achieve it is the great point of the climate negotiation of the Glasgow Summit.

Photos | La Sexta and @gretathunberg