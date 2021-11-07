It has long been speculated that Gremlins 3 will come true and it seems that it is closer than ever to that possibility.

The first film was released in 1984 directed by Joe Dante and written by Chris Columbus. It was a box office success and that’s why they made the sequel in 1990, but this time it had a lot more humor than horror and since then fans have asked them to make Gremlins 3.

So, just like now they will premiere Ghostbusters: Beyond that will mix nostalgia with the tastes of the new generations, it may be a great idea for them to do Gremlins 3. Since it has similar elements and can bring people of very different ages together in the cinema.

The good thing is that Chris Columbus He is clear about how they would do the third installment, since he recently said:

“I would do it as tangible puppets, not as CGI. Maybe have … You know we had a stop-motion scene in early Gremlins, but I don’t think it would use much CGI in Gremlins 3. “

Currently, technology in the cinema has advanced a lot, but if you want to give it the same flavor as in the 80s and 90s, it may be a good idea for them to be puppets and use CGI only in specific moments.

What is this saga about?

For those of you who have not seen the first two movies, you have to remind them that they are highly recommended. The first one is about a father who buys a strange pet that must meet some basic rules, since it cannot get wet because it multiplies, it also cannot eat after 12 at night because it transforms into a monstrous creature and finally does not it can receive strong light and the sun kills it. Obviously, everything is out of control and the adorable little bug named Gizmo get copies that create chaos and transform into the terrifying ones Gremlins.

The second takes place in a shopping center and chaos takes hold of the facilities where hundreds of Gremlins they basically do what they want. Luckily they can contain the threat.

So more than 30 years later, it might be a good idea for them to do Gremlins 3. Do you like this idea? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.