The legendary Dennis O’Neil continues with the Green Lantern-Green Arrow couple without Neal Adams, and this time in cosmic epic format.

If the time of the O’Neil – Adams duo in Batman and in Green lantern, The continuation of the stories of the heroes dressed in emerald is not so valued, that the writer continued with authors with quality to spare such as Mike Grell or Alex Saviuk. ECC publishes this stage that had not seen the light in Spain, and thus continues a glorious stage of the characters. Green Lantern and Green Arrow continue their journey, this time, through space.

The emerald gladiators continue their journey, finding new adventures, new challenges and new allies, not forgetting those who have always accompanied this couple. Hal and Oliver continue their journey and they find problems, even when they return to Earth, external threats abound, and they challenge the heroes, but with the help of John Stewart, the new Green Lantern of the sector and Black Canary, a green arrow couple , nothing is too dangerous.

Continuing the intentions of his time with Adams, O’Neil continues to bring the themes of his time to the pages of Green Lantern and Green Arrow. This time play with more special approaches, with epic knight battles to speak of honor and integrity, or with extraterrestrial incursions to visit the underworld of humanity, creating new heroes to speak of good intentions, and losses.

With short adventures, and quick plots to solve, the screenwriter traces a firm path to present his stories. O’Neil is still accurate in his objectives, but at this stage, perhaps, seeking more adventure than depth, he lets the decisions of his heroes be more Manichean, to avoid some doubts in the reader that he posed in his previous stage.

In drawing we have classics like Mike Grell, who having a style very close to Adams seemed ideal to continue his work, but a very hard inking restricts his capacity, limiting it, does not spoil the narration, but does not let Grell shine. Alex Saviuk, who had a good time in Spiderman, also appears in several issues, and shows his mastery of epicity and dynamism.

Wandering heroes in space It is a compilation of a classic and unknown period in Spain, except for the most staunch collectors, which deserved the good edition that ECC has given it. And thus completes a past tense that was better in intentions, and legendary in results. Although, to many today it may seem a little soft and even “silly”, but that is how heroes are, they have weaknesses and virtues, which were previously exploited in more bombastic stories, and today they are introspection. But if you are a fan of Green Lantern and Green Arrow, You are interested in knowing where those facts that shaped their characters come from.