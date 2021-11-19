Now that the Black Friday offers have been consolidated in Spain, its eco cousin also arrives. It’s about Green Friday, an alternative to the compulsive shopping day imported from the United States that advocates responsible, green and ethical consumption. Ikea is one of the forerunners of the concept in the mainstream of our country, although it is not the only brand to have joined. Of course, it is still something that operates mostly at an underground level in our country with small firms.

What is Green Friday

The last Friday in November is known as “Black Friday”, a day of discounts in which the Christmas shopping season begins. In Spain, since in 2012 MediaMarkt became the first chain to launch a Black Friday campaign nationwide, the event has been extended in number of signatures and days, extending from Thursday to Sunday in some stores or even the whole month of November.

However, it also has detractors who call it “a feast of consumerism” that encourages a lifestyle based on debt and impulsive purchases. From this approach, Green Friday is born, where it is proposed: either not to buy anything, or to take advantage of it to do it only with what we need and through responsible and sustainable brands.

According to the Black Friday 2021 Report, prepared by Webloyalty, during the conference this year, Spanish average spending will rise by 20% until reaching 180 euros. However, do we need everything we buy? Turning the concept around, Ikea will buy instead of sell at a bargain price

Buy back instead of sell, Ikea’s strategy

For the second year in a row, the Swedish multinational will focus on buying used furniture to give it a new life. In this campaign, offer up to 50% more value in second-hand furniture appraisals delivered by customers through their buyback service between November 15 and 28. Of course, in return you will receive an Ikea rebate card.

And it is that an option to transform this date into a sustainable event is to give a second life to what we have and do not throw away what is in good condition but donate it. In this way, while helping to reduce the ecological footprint, we can improve the lives of other people.

Photos | Ikea