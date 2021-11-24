Great Wall, one of the giants of the Chinese auto industry, has launched its assault on Europe. The Chinese manufacturer is determined to expand throughout the European territory. Germany has been the country chosen to establish a headquarters that will be crucial in this process of expansion throughout the Old Continent.

Germany has been the European country chosen by Great wall to establish the headquarters from which it will direct its expansion process throughout Europe. This major automaker, one of the colossi of the Chinese automotive industry, has opened its European headquarters in Munich, the German capital. The start-up of these facilities occurs at the same time that the company intensifies its plans to expand throughout the Old Continent.

Great Wall plans to start sales of its vehicles in Europe next year 2022. The first models that the Chinese company will offer to the European public were presented very recently. Two interesting models were unveiled at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. The Wey Coffee 01, a very luxurious plug-in hybrid SUV, and the Pray Cat, a light-hearted-looking electric car.

The Ora Cat, an interesting Chinese electric car, is ready to start its journey in Europe

Electrification is key in Great Wall’s commitment to Europe



It is not by chance that the first models that Great Wall will commercialize in the European territory are electrified. Most Chinese manufacturers who have decided to try their luck in Europe have seen the rise of sustainable mobility, and more specifically 100% electric, a perfect opportunity to get “a piece of the juicy cake” that represents the European market.

The new Great Wall offices in Europe will serve as a connection with the company’s headquarters, which we remember, is located in Baoding (China). Great Wall is also planning to open brand experience centers in both Munich and Berlin in 2022.. These centers will be crucial to publicize first-hand the company’s product offering and, above all, present the brands Wey and Ora.

Great Wall also notes that, in addition to being able to learn about the Wey and Ora models, these “experience centers” will offer battery charging, maintenance and repair services. Qiao Xianghua, CEO of Great Wall Motor Europe, said: “The launch in Europe is an important milestone for Great Wall Motor. We also have ambitious targets for this market. ‘

The Wey Coffe 01, a plug-in hybrid SUV, will also arrive in Europe

The ultimate goal of Great Wall is to be a global benchmark



Approximately 300 people will be employed in the new Munich offices. Last September, Johnson Qiang, Executive Vice President of Great Wall Motor Europe, told a specialized media that Ora will soon start sales in one of the five main European markets or in those countries where the electric vehicle has a greater acceptance.

About a decade ago Great Wall has already opened a production center on European territory. In 2012 the company opened a factory in Bulgaria for the assembly of pick-ups, SUVs and city cars. Unfortunately, the plant closed in 2017. For this new stage, in addition to betting without complexes on electrification, Great Wall will target a public with greater purchasing power, moving away from the affordable vehicle market.