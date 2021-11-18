Granny unboxing Shin Megami Tensei V | Atomix

Although Shin Megami Tensei can be defined as the devilish game that your mother does not want you to play, this perception is not always true. This is the case of a youtuber, known as Food4Dogs, who has shared a new video where he unboxes the Collection Edition of Shin Megami Tensei V, this while recounting his relationship with this series.

This granny already has a career on YouTube, since she has several videos. Here we find an unboxing of the Xbox Series S, a couple of sweet stories that reveal how she discovered her passion for video games, and various talks related to other JRPGs, her PlayStation Vita collection, as well as her love for Atlus properties.

However, it was his most recent video, which you can see here, where he reveals what the Collection Edition of Shin Megami Tensei V, the one that has attracted the most attention. Amid the controversy from IGN and their review of this game, It has been noted that Food4Dogs is more knowledgeable about the Atlus series than many other people.

In related topics, you can check our review of Shin Megami Tensei V here. In the same way, here is our gameplay of this title.

Editor’s Note:

This is not something completely new. From grandparents playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons, going by Skyrim, until Runescape, it has become clear that video games are for everyone, regardless of age. I hope Food4Dogs continues to create this type of content, as their most recent video has made me a fan of their work.

Via: Food4Dogs