Grand Theft Auto Online Soon it will receive a major update whose main attraction is that it will feature the return of important characters from the main story of GTA V and with the participation of the musician and producer Dr. Dre.

New content added to GTA Online will be named “The Contract”; It will focus on the company that Franklin Clinton and his friends founded, which is dedicated to solving the problems of great celebrities and people with a lot of money.

One of those clients is neither more nor less than Dr dre, the famous American rapper and producer, who appears in the story playing himself.

In the story arc of “The Contract”, Dr. Dre’s phone has disappeared with unreleased music from the rapper and producer. As a potential partner of Franklin’s company, it will be your job to get the smartphone back before the material on it is released.

The update will be available from December 15, in it you will be able to listen to those songs that Dr. Dre seeks to recover at all costs.

The stars who have participated in Grand Theft Auto

What’s more Rockstar promises “a new eclectic radio station from some very special guest hosts” and big changes to current radio stations, as well as additional side missions, weapons (including an EMP launcher), vehicles, locations, and more.

The presence of well-known figures who have appeared as themselves in the Grand Theft Auto series is not something new, let’s remember how Phil collins was involved in various missions in GTA: Vice City Storieyes, while Katt Williams and Ricky Gervais participated within GTA IV.

Photo: Rockstar Games

Despite the above, it is outstanding that Dr. Dre has such a relevant role within GTA Online, let’s remember that he had a brief cameo during the event “The Cayo Perico Heist” which took place in December 2020.

Grand Theft Auto Online currently has around 130,000 active users participating in events and multiplayer of the game