Formula 1 will contest a Grand Prix for the first time at the Losail circuit in Qatar, so both teams and drivers are facing the unknown this weekend.

Alpine is already preparing to contest the first Qatar Grand Prix from the history of Formula 1 at the Losail circuit, a common place in MotoGP but which has never hosted tests or races of the premier class.

This will mean that the teams and drivers have to make the most of their time on the track in order to get to know as well as possible a track where quite possibly the downforce it will be very relevant.

Loading tweet …

1460555746270085124

Davide Brivio is one of the few members of the paddock who knows Losail well thanks to his previous experience with Yamaha and Suzuki in MotoGP. “I think it will be interesting to see how the Formula 1 car works at this circuit, as it is unknown to all teams and drivers. I have been to Qatar many times with MotoGP, it is a beautiful circuit, which has a bit of everything. The long straight of almost 1km in length and possibly an overtaking opportunity at Turn 1. After that, there are many long and wide curves », highlights.

“We will go there at a good time of year, with warm weather. I imagine it will be hotter than in Mexico and Brazil and it will be much more stable. The heat will provide some challenges similar to what we see in Bahrain, for example. At night the temperatures will be lower and it could be quite windy », says the Alpine F1 racing director.

Interesting challenge

Esteban Ocon He is also looking forward to the weekend as “a lot of us have seen MotoGP races there, so we have some information on the track, such as the long corners and the straights. It will probably have characteristics quite similar to Bahrain in that it is going to be windy and dusty, ”the Frenchman emphasizes.

“It is a fun challenge when we go to new circuits because we are all in the same position. Learning a new track probably places more importance on the driveras it is about trying to catch up quickly and find some things that others may not find. It is a great challenge for us to assume it as a team, ”he reiterates.

In Brazil, Alpine regained competitiveness relative to Mexico. What will happen in Qatar?

Fernando AlonsoFor his part, he points out that he always enjoys “racing in the Middle East. Losail is a track that we don’t know very well, but it has been on the MotoGP calendar for many years. I have chatted with Davide Brivio about the circuit because he has experience there ».

“We have taken a look at the track in simulators and it looks fast and smooth. It will be interesting to see how a Formula 1 car performs on the circuit compared to a motorcycle », concludes.