After the sprint qualifying race in Interlagos, Valtteri Bottas will start first this Sunday, accompanied by Max Verstappen on the front row. Lewis Hamilton will have to come back again, this time from the tenth position.

The third round of the year with the experimental sprint qualifying format has resulted in a new pole for Valtteri Bottas, who will defend the honor of Mercedes against a Max Verstappen who won the game in the short race of 24 laps yesterday Saturday.

For its part, Lewis hamilton will have to regain positions after climbing from last to fifth position in the standings at sprint. The Briton carries a five-place penalty for exceeding the engine component limit, so he will have to start from tenth position.

Regarding the Spanish, Carlos Sainz He will start with options to finish on the podium, since the third position on Saturday qualifies him for it, although to certify it he must contain the attacks of Sergio Pérez and the aforementioned Hamilton. Fernando Alonso he will start the Grand Prix from 12th position, so his initial aspiration will be limited to trying to get some points for Alpine.

The Asturian driver will have as his main opponents for this objective his teammate, Esteban Ocon, but also the Aston Martin of Vettel and Stroll, and the Alfa Romeo of Antonio Giovinazzi.

Official starting grid of the 2021 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix

Position Pilot Team Sanction Position in Q 1st Valtteri Bottas Mercedes = 2nd Max verstappen Red bull = 3rd Carlos Sainz Ferrari = 4th Sergio perez Red bull = 5th Lando norris Mclaren 6th 6th Charles Leclerc Ferrari 7th 7th Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 8th 8th Esteban Ocon Alpine 9th 9th Sebastian vettel Aston martin 10th 10th Lewis hamilton Mercedes 5 positions 5th 11th Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren = 12th Fernando Alonso Alpine = 13th Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo = 14th Lance Stroll Aston martin = 15th Yuki tsunoda AlphaTauri = 16th Nicholas latifi Williams = 17th George Russell Williams = 18th Kimi raikkonen Alfa Romeo = 19th Mick schumacher Haas = 20th Nikita mazepin Haas =

Remember, the Brazilian Grand Prix begins this Sunday at 18:30 CET and we will tell you everything through our live stream with comments and live times.