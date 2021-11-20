The one who today is a candidate on the part of the ruling party in Venezuela for the governorship of the state of La Guaira, José Alejandro Terán announced today through his social networks that together with his team they have designed the Technical Training Center for Mining and Administration of Digital Crypto Assets under the framework of the program that he promotes known as: La Guaira Digital.

This center, indicated Terán via instagram, will serve for the training of scholarship holders in the NFT world, as well as in the world of mining and trading, it will be supported, according to him, by the National Cryptoactive Superintendency (SUNACRIP), the Axies academy known as Axieiinfinity, the Independientes political group with Terán, and the youth of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (JPsuv).

Likewise, the candidate for governor stressed that have set the goal of generating a thousand jobs through their proposal, of which, they hope to reach three hundred in the first hundred days of their government.

“I am young and I believe in the digital economy, I feel that by helping young people to build multiple sources we ensure economic stability for their families”, said Terán, who did not keep in mind that he aspires to become the first digital governor of all Venezuela by taking the step forward training technicians in installation and repair of networks and cryptocurrency mining, Trading courses and much more, to make what you call a dream come true, you call “La Guaira empowers”.

In the statement, it should be noted that they made a call to those interested, did not indicate if they had to be from the state, to take the free Axie training course and thus aspire to be a scholarship from the Axieiinfinity academy.

Keep reading: