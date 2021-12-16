The CW will add a new series based on DC Comics. In this opportunity, it will be Gotham knight. Know the details that are known so far.

Several years, The CW bet on different series based on DC comics. Apparently, his next production will be focused on Gotham knights. Although it is still in full development, this live-action series will seek to win the approval of fans and at the moment, very few details have been released. We reveal them to you below.

According to information shared by Variety, the live-action Gotham Knights series will be developed by the writers of Batwoman. However, it is important to note that it will not function as a spin-off of said series. “The project comes from the writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash”, revealed. “Stoteraux and Fiveash are executive producers of the show, and Abrams is co-executive producer. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden of Berlanti Productions will also serve as executive producers. “

Will it be connected to the video game?

It should be noted that a video game of Gotham knights, which will be released in 2022. However, the series that The CW prepares will not be connected with that title. As revealed by the portal, this live-action production will be based on the original DC comics with characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

Its synopsis is as follows: In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unexpected alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all accused of killing the Caped Crusader. As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade gang of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham City without a Dark Knight to protect it, the city becomes more dangerous than it has ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places, as this team of unequal fugitives will become his next generation of saviors known as the Knights of Gotham. “

What do you think of the news?