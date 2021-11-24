The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been with us for a short time, but there is already talk that they will soon have a little brother called Google Pixel 6a.

Google presented a few weeks ago its new devices intended to compete with the high-end Android and Apple’s proposals. These new phones came under the name of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, being the first to mount the new processor called Google Tensor.

This processor created and signed by Google poses certain dilemmas to many users, the first being its performance. There’s no question that it will be able to handle any task, but will it be able to outperform the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888? Many believe not and may be right.

But you have to give a certain vote of confidence to Google’s, although we will have to wait for it to fall into our hands so that we can see everything positive and negative about this processor just out of the oven. The interesting thing is that it seems that a new device with this processor is already being planned.

Well, it is not known exactly if it will be this processor. What is being rumored is that Google would have completely abandoned the use of processors that did not arrive signed by themselves. The Google Pixel 6a would be an upper-middle-range device with some interesting, if trimmed, features.

What is being said is that it would have fewer cameras than its older brothers, two for the rear and one for selfies. The rear module could be composed of a signed 12.2 megapixel main sensor and the secondary one would be a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle, both signed by Sony.

The front camera, also from Sony, would be 8 megapixels. What is expected from the rest of the specifications is that it has 6 GB of RAM and storage versions that start from 64 GB or 128 GB, the battery is still a piece of information to discover. We will have to wait until Google makes it official to know the details.