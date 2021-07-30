Google Drive will break shared links: How does it affect you?

Starting next September 13 of this year,will apply a security update to millions of files shared on the platform that will break the shared links, that is, the link that you send to your contacts when you share any type of file.

All those shared links in which the owner chose the option “Anyone with the link” are those that are at risk of being unusable in the coming weeks.

However, this will only apply to shared links generated before 2017, the year in which Google did not use the GUID (Global Unique Identifier) ​​in shared links.

The GUID is of great help in this type of URLs because they are so large that it would take years to decipher them.

Not using GUIDs made the company see how easy it was to guess the shared links, especially by analyzing how they were generated

Gradual changes that have begun to be applied

Although Google clarifies that the security update will be applied on September 13, it has already begun to make these adjustments on the affected links.

Yes you enter this league You will be able to check the affected links and their status, that is, if the security update has already been applied.

Google mentions that the only way this change could affect users is that the links with the applied security update could become unavailable to those with whom they were shared, which means that they will have to request access again.

If for now you want to remove the security update (at your own risk) from a file you can do so by selecting the file and then clicking on “Remove security update”.