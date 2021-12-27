Google ’s plans to bring Fuchsia OS to many more devices seem to continue, a line of code has given away the company and its upgrade plans.

Android is not Google’s only operating system. Those from Mountain View have always opted for diversification and that is one of the keys to the formula for their success. If you are not very involved in the world of technology, the most normal thing is that Fuchsia OS does not sound like practically anything.

And, is that, this operating system was until very recently in the shadow of Android. At its launch, the expectations were high, but it had stayed in the bedroom waiting for the right moment. Google decided that 2021 was the year of Fuchsia OS so it began an implementation process.

The devices that would update to this operating system would be those created for the home and that have a screen to interact with. At the moment, there has not been much change in this new era of devices with Fuchsia OS, but it seems that the change is already here.

The change in a line of code has alerted users about this change and it seems that the Google Nest Hub Max would be the ones destined to migrate to Fuchsia OS. This change in the line of code caused many users to start speculating on the Google forums.

The Mountain View company did not take long to confirm that this change would arrive as planned, but that, for the moment, everything would be in a test version to be released much later. Of course, this confirms the intentions that Google has in this regard with Fuchsia OS.

We will have to be attentive to the changes that arise when Google decides to bring the update to the devices. For the moment if you have a device like the Google Nest Hub Max, you can rest assured that won’t change overnight.