Sundar Pichai seems hooked on the popular Apple TV + comedy, putting it above “The Squid Game.”

If there is a series that has impacted this year that has been “The Squid Game”, however Apple has a lot to say also with “Ted Lasso”. Apple’s comedy is the most watched series on the platform, and even the CEO of Google has acknowledged that he liked it more than the Netflix series.

The CEO of Alphabet (Google), Sundar Pichai, has granted an interview with Bloomberg in which, among many other things, he was asked about his preferences, and when choose between the Apple TV + series “Ted Lasso” and the Netflix series “Squid Game”, chose Apple production.

Ted Lasso has been an unexpected success

Apple TV + has focused on large series with important actors such as “The Morning Show” or “See”, however the biggest hit went to “Ted Lasso”, a different series that has garnered countless awards. It has even been one of the most watched series in the world for weeks.

On Apple TV + we already have the first two seasons of “Ted Lasso” available, a beloved comedy series that tells the story of Lasso, Coach Beard, and the AFC Richmond football team.

“Ted Lasso” is the most watched series on all streaming platforms

Jason Sudeikis has won the TV Actors Guild Award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and an Award Golden Globe in the Best Actor in a Comedy category for his role as Ted Lasso. The series also won two Writers Guild Awards for Best New Series and Best Comedy Series.

