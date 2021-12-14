The annual report of Brand Finance BrandBeta Spain 2021 places Mercadona in the first position of the most demanded companies in Spain by 2022.

Mercadona could be considered a national symbol and, is that the supermarket chain holds an interesting position in national sentiment. But, despite all the benefits and products, it seems that it is no longer the favorite brand for the Spanish. The position is now held by a company with a strong presence on the international scene.

And how do we know this? The truth is that it is thanks to the Brand Finance BrandBeta Spain 2021 report, in this document you can find out the brands most in demand by a country. In the study that has been carried out in our borders, the result has generated a certain stir and surprise.

In this study, different sections and participants are taken into account, but the most interesting thing is that they show the trends that users will prefer if everything continues as before. In this list, the company that Spaniards will have the most in mind for 2022 is Google, second place is held by Mercadona.

The fact that Mercadona is in second place suggests the behavior of the brand and, even if it is a second place, it is necessary to take into account who they are up against. We are talking about one of the largest companies on the international scene and that has an overwhelming representation on the internet.

Of course, if we talk about the ranking of Spanish brands. Mercadona gets first place, closely followed by Post and Repsol. Iberia, Cepsa, El Pozo, Campofrío, Zara and Día also make stellar appearances. The truth is that the results are quite curious, although somewhat predictable.

We will have to wait until 2022 to know if these predictions are finally fulfilled and if Google is the brand that Spanish users look for the most. There is not much left until the end of the year, so we will have to be vigilant in case trends change or remain as before.