Little by little we are solving some of the unknowns that have arisen with the redesign of the next MacBook Air with M2 chip. LeaksApplePro has obtained drawings in CAD format that show us the proportions of the computer, which in general terms confirm the past rumors and also provide some details.





White keyboard, pastel colors and the absence of ‘notch’

🔴EXCLUSIVE:

Sorry for the delay.

Here you have them.

The M2 MacBook Air CAD files.

This is how it will look.

Available to download for everyone, you just need a CAD viewer.

Link: https://t.co/aQKNaS1C8e

We will be posting renders soon. pic.twitter.com/qitszPRN2F – LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) November 22, 2021

As we can see in these first images, the MacBook Air M2 would abandon its teardrop-shaped design and would become completely straight. Interestingly, that makes it look a bit like the slim MacBook Pros we’ve left behind.

This how they’ll look like on our end.

Expect more details soon at @iDropNews pic.twitter.com/WJsfqJ6j1B – LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) November 22, 2021

If we add the colors, we see a MacBook Air with the appearance of an iMac M1: pastel tones and a white frame which by the way does not inherit the notch that we have seen in the MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chip (and that contrasts with other rumors that do affirm it). The keyboard also becomes white and you can see a button with Touch ID.

The plans also inform about the ports that this new MacBook Air M2 will carry: two Thunderbolt USB-C (one on each side), a port Jack for headphones and the inclusion of MagSafe 3. The latter should also be able to allow the arrival of fast charging.

This new MacBook Air with M2 chip is expected to come to throughout next spring, or at the latest in June with WWDC22. As the weeks go by, more details will be known … if the leakers manage to get around Apple’s increasingly high security.