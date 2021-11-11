Goodbye thumb down? YouTube hides 'dislikes'

YouTube announced that it will hide the “dislike” count from the public. or count of thumbs down in the videos, we tell you about the goodbye to the dislike in Youtube.

As of today the thumbs down count on the videos of Youtube it will be hidden from the public. The company says the change seeks to prevent smaller creators from being targeted by attacks of disgust or harassment, and also to promote “respectful interactions between viewers and creators.”

Is this goodbye to thumb down on YouTube?

In March, Youtube announced that he was experimenting with hiding disgust numbers from the public, And individual creators have long had the ability to hide ratings on their videos.

YouTube said the “dislike” button will still be there for videos, but it will be for private comments, instead of showing the dislike in public. And creators will still be able to see how many people didn’t like their videos.

The backlash against the demise of the thumbs-down count remains to be seenAs viewers are used to seeing the ratio of “likes” and “dislikes” in videos and some use that number to decide whether to continue watching the content or not. Now, that will no longer be an option, but on the other hand, it is expected to help prevent harassment.

Does hiding the “dislike” count stop haters and what about recommendations?

Youtube says that when he tried hiding the “dislike” numbers, it decreased people’s use of the thumb down button, apparently saying “dislike” is less satisfying when you can’t see the number increasing.

However, it is still possible to express your dislike for a content, since the creators will be able to view the “dislikes” numbers for your own video in YouTube Studio.

The company says that concealment measure still allows well-intentioned viewers to leave private comments to content creators or use “dislike” to adjust algorithm video recommendations.

It is a fact that making the “thumbs down” count private helps to hide a supposed painful situation by few likes, for example it avoids the exposure of the site-wide least liked video, which by the way is YouTube’s own Rewind of 2018.

In particular, that summary video provoked so many attacks that YouTube decided to cancel Rewind’s annual videos. Thus, the main argument of Youtube is that he wants to protect the smallest creators from crowds they don’t like or harassment.