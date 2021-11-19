In the eleventh edition of the Good end, about 93 percent of Mexican families would have taken advantage of the discounts and offers of self-service stores and establishments registered with the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), spending, on average, up to 8 thousand pesos during the commercial event that lasted one week.

In an interview for El Heraldo de México, the head of Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield, assured that the greatest participation came from the urban areas of the Republic, where more citizens searched and compared prices of all kinds of products, between November 10 and 16 .

“More than half buy the items with savings or with the income they received during the month of November, since they anticipated part of the Christmas bonus for many,” said the official.

Sheffield also stressed that during the Good End 2021 there were more inquiries about “Who’s who in prices”, since with 182 thousand more than double of 2020 were registered, when only 77 thousand people approached the dependency before buying, which shows that “people are empowering themselves with information.”

Likewise, the head of Profeco explained that in last year’s edition 14,500 consultancies were provided, while in 2021 there were 17,000 inquiries about offers and safe stores.

Profeco balance … after the Good End

Ricardo Sheffield, head of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) explained that during Good End 2021 191 offers were withdrawn throughout the country because they were considered confusing, misleading or false, given that consumers and agency vigilantes reported them in a timely manner. .

“Some of those that we withdrew deserved sanction for the way they were doing it and others only had their advertising suspended,” he told a local media outlet.

Electronic commerce; However, it was the one that accumulated the most complaints to the dependency, as it represented 51 percent of total sales in digital platforms and applications.

Of all the claims, Profeco managed to reconcile with 92 percent of stores and consumers, while 8 percent are still in process.

As reported by Sheffield at the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the only company that did not want to cooperate with clients and Profeco was Office Depot.

Now read:

Profeco warns about a fraudulent page that used the Chedraui logo in Buen Fin

Profeco qualifies Chedraui “the king of false offers” during El Buen Fin 2021

Profeco alert to consumers for failures in Suzuki, Kia and Hyundai cars