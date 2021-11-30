It is seen that GOG is not going through one of its best moments according to the data provided by CD Projekt RED in its financial report for the third quarter of this year, which has shown that the digital store has been recording losses that are already beginning to weigh too much.

Specifically, it has been indicated that this year the company has suffered a loss of $ 2.21 million compared to the profit of 1.37 million it made during the same period in 2020. So it is clear that this situation is not being very pleasant to the Polish study, hence it has proposed to make a number of changes for the future.

GOG has long been focused on offering a more up-to-date game catalog in order to be more like Steam and the Epic Games Store, but the play hasn’t gone too well. That is why the intention is to return to a situation more similar to that of the beginning of the store when it started in 2008, as Piotr Nielubowicz, CFO of CD Projekt RED, has rightly stated.

GOG’s performance presents a challenge, and we have recently taken steps to improve its financial condition. First of all, we have decided that GOG should focus more on its core business, which means offering a selection of hand-picked games with our philosophy of publishing them without DRM. In line with this approach, changes will be made to the team structure.

Nielubowicz is convinced that these changes to be initiated will allow GOG to focus more on its core business and will help improve your financial efficiency for 2022. Therefore, it would be expected that in the store we return to see much more classic titles instead of others of all kinds that have gone on sale more recently.

In a different vein, CD Projekt RED wanted to recall that the new generation versions Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt move on. If everything continues as planned, those of the first will be ready for the first quarter of 2022, while those of the second we will see during the second quarter of next year.