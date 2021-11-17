The curious name of this, let’s say, false bread, has its origin in the tasty tradition of Nordic hard doughs, where elaborations rich in fibers, nuts and seeds abound. In this case, however, we are facing a mass without cereals of any kind and without fermentsThat is why it is said to be a prehistoric bread that also fits into the ketogenic, paleo and gluten-free diet. Pointillism aside, it’s great.





You will only like it, yes, in case you are passionate about them nuts and seeds, since it is basically what the dough is made of, whose second major component is the egg, which brings together all the ingredients. It is a formula originally devised in the Kong Hans restaurant by Thomas Rode Andersen in Copenhagen, looking precisely for a dough that conforms to the principles of the paleo diet.

Without a doubt it is a bread loaded with nutrients, very rich in healthy fats, proteins and minerals, of high energy density, which in any case should not be abused at once. Naturally it is slightly tender but it can be toasted to leave it crisp and with a flavor that can be more pleasant for many. It is perfect to take with cheeses and fruits, patés or jams, and can be frozen in portions.

Preheat the oven to 160ºC without air and line a medium-sized rectangular mold type plumcake. Lightly beat the eggs in a large bowl with the oil. Add all the other ingredients and mix well until you have a dough. homogeneous. If it is very dry, add an additional 20 ml of oil. Pour into the mold, leveling the surface and compacting with the spatula. Read: Mushroom carpaccio with walnuts and pomegranate, the complete and healthy autumn salad Bake at medium height for about 55-60 minutes. Wait for it to cool down a bit before unmolding with the help of paper and let it cool completely on a rack.

What to pair with paleo Stone Age bread

Being so filling and nutritionally dense, we recommend slicing bread into thin slices or small portions to take it as a snack between meals if we need an extra dose of energy. It is also perfect to recharge your batteries at breakfast or to complement a training routine, perhaps better as a food after exercise to avoid feeling sick to your stomach before physical activity. We can use it as a base for canapés or take it on a cheese board, with some jam or fresh fruit, patés or pickles.

