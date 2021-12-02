Giants Uprising Preview: Break It All

Did you ever want to be giants? Walking around stepping on and breaking things taking advantage of the destructive power of being huge? Sounds too specific, right? With the help of VARSAV Game Studios we can fulfill that fantasy and, incidentally, do all the kilombo possible.

Giants Uprising Is available in Early access for PC.

GIANT STEPS

Humans and giants lived together in relative harmony, cooperating with each other. The story explains that, over the years, the giants gradually weakened mentally and physically, until humans decided to betray and enslave them. We take on the role of a giant named Rogbar who, with the help of a human prisoner, decide to escape together. Seeing how things work in the first level, which serves as a tutorial, it is really ridiculous that no other giant has not at least tried to escape before.

Being our character a giant, our movements are mostly slow, this is intentional and gives weight according to our actions. We can punch forward, stomp with area damage, dodge, and block. We can also collect objects and roll them, very useful and effective. All these actions cost energy that is represented in a classic bar of stamina. For some unknown reason, a strange kind of lag in almost everything we do.

In our adventure towards freedom we are going to face several dangers, humans are not going to leave it easy for us. By having giant slaves, we are going to have to deal with these. Fighting other giants feels like an imitation of Dark souls bought in Wish. Then there are hordes of human soldiers who are not very dangerous and we can walk over them, but it is easier to stomp. Archer squads if they represent a more real danger, every now and then they are going to shoot us a burst of arrows that we must dodge, since they pass through almost all obstacles in ways that they should not. There are also an absurd amount of siege towers that are going to constantly bombard us. These being the most annoying thing we have to deal with, they really went overboard with the amount. Most of the levels have a larger number of towers than I would like. Luckily if we shoot them with something from a distance we have more range than them, so it helps to play carefully.

It’s easy in the midst of combat and destruction to lose track of how much life we ​​have, so luckily stepping on hordes of humans is going to give us a bit of recovery. But to heal ourselves manually we need to eat meat. That’s him item of healing in this game, we can take a very limited amount, and the fun is how to get it. We see a cow, we go and grab it, voila, meat in our inventory to heal whenever we want.

The levels are extremely linear. The objectives are clear and always well marked, but short of staying behind to destroy things, we don’t have much else to do other than advance to the next objective. The game does not even let us cross, for example, streams that it does not want (but that our giant could), I did not find any secret areas or extras. The good side of this is that we don’t waste time hanging around.

BIG, BUT STAY BOY

The strong point of the title is almost exclusively being a giant that breaks things. Despite having many weak points, you have to give it credit where it deserves it. Destroying things with excessive violence is the fun part, and a great success. Sadly, with everything mentioned in the previous section, it takes a lot of tweaking to be a worthwhile experience.

The game looks very good even if the graphics are downgraded (which for some reason is maxed out by default, regardless of your machine’s hardware), but it doesn’t run as I would like. Besides that stranger lag You have to do any action within the game, having constant low framerate does not help. I had some crashes too, it really needs a lot better optimization. For some reason the loading times are very, very long. Even installing the game on my SSD they were still very long.

conclusion

Giants Uprising is a game of mass destruction, amusing despite its many flaws. From Rampage that I didn’t have so much fun breaking things. However, those moments of fun are short-lived. The game still needs a lot of work to end up being a good product. With a few tweaks to combat balance, more polished animations, and performance improvements, it could be a much better game in the future.

For what it is at the moment, it is quite expensive, I recommend waiting for it to be more complete.

