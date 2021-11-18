We can already read the first reviews of the movie Ghostbusters: Beyond, the new installment of the mythical Ghostbusters saga.

After the failed attempt of the female version of 2016, it comes now Ghostbusters: Beyond which will continue the events of the two original films that were released in 1984 and 1989. The director in charge is Jason reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman who was in charge of the first two installments and this time they have a great cast led by Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Sigourney Weaver, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Annie Potts, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd , Ernie Hudson, Bokeem Woodbine, Oliver Cooper, Marlon Kazadi, Sydney Mae Diaz, CJ Collard, Bud Klasky, and Faith Louissaint.

The story of Ghostbusters: Beyond focuses on some children who arrive in a small town and settle in the house of their deceased grandfather, who was the Doctor Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), one of the original Ghostbusters. They discover their grandfather’s inventions and mayhem ensues when ghosts attack people.

First criticisms:

Mckenna Grace is a revelation, and the emotions at the heart of this story are genuine.

Shamelessly catering to fans of the original film, without giving them anything new, its story and humor are also geared towards young people who are not old enough to have seen the first film when it came out.

Ghostbusters: Beyond plays with mythology and then goes on to fully imitate it, learning from the worst lessons from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

It only pleases the most hardcore fans whose idea of ​​a fun movie moment points to things they’ve seen before.

It is an endearing tribute that has all the characteristics that we have all loved 37 years ago.

Disappointing, lazy, and slightly entertaining. There is nothing new to see.

Unfortunately it is unappealing as independent entertainment.

Ghostbusters: Beyond makes for a fun and entertaining children’s movie, albeit so possessed by nostalgia that you might want to consider an exorcism.

If you’re a staunch Ghostbusters, it’s tailor-made to appeal to you. It’s full of winks, nods, and Easter eggs celebrating what fans love about the show.

Reitman salutes the past, hits as a poignant tribute, but it is not an original path forward.

The film will be released on December 3, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing Ghostbusters: Beyond? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.