The original Ghostbusters, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Enrie Hudson; met in the program Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers and told what it was like for them to put on their suits again and be part of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Find out more in this note!

The Ghostbusters is a 1984 film that shows us three doctors of parapsychology who create a company to clean New York of ectoplasms. Directed by Ivan Reitman, the film was a great success and returned five years later for a second installment. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Harold Ramis they were the protagonists and, because of how famous the story became, they made a new film that continues their legacy. Ghostbusters: Afterlife has the participation of Murray, Aykroyd and Hudson (Ramis passed away in 2014), and both on the show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon like in Late Night With Seth Meyers We got to see them together after so long and they told about what it was like to re-personify their iconic characters.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife tell how Callie (Carrie Coon) and his two sonsMackenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard) they move to the farm they inherited from their grandfather (Egon Spengler) in a little town. There they will discover the secrets that link them to that place and what connects them to the origins of the original Ghostbusters of the 80s. Directed by Jason reitman, son of the director of the original saga, and starring Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Mckenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Paul Rudd (Professor Grooberson). Along with the return of Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Raymond “Ray” Stantz), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barrett) and Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz). the film will be released this November 18.

In the program Jimmy Fallon, the famous trio talked about why this moment is the right one to return to their classic characters, and Dan Aykroyd explained: “Jason reitman wrote a great script. Full of heart, she goes straight to the first two movies, she has the DNA, the heart and the soul. We read it and we think this is the moment and it is the right way to do it”. On your side, Bill murray added: “Jason is the son of the original director Ivan Reitman… And has his own vision, he grew up as a son of the Ghostbusters in a way. He had something that he thought would work as a good story, and we all agreed that it would.”.

During the Interview, Fallon he asked Aykroyd about the origin of Ghostbusters, to which he replies that his great-great-grandfather in 1920 began an investigation into spiritualism. “If we used all the research that was done we could have something there. No one knew what an ectoplasm was before the Ghostbusters movie … now millions of people know. All over the country there are ghost hunting societies with the equipment, there are shows about the paranormal and the supernatural. This is all from my great-great-grandfather’s work and the movie we madeAykroyd added.

When talking about the new film, they commented that there are new creatures, a lot of fun, the Ecto does things that had not been seen before and they are in the costume of the Ghostbusters. “I never thought I’d put it on again, until I got there and realized it was really happening”, He expressed Enrie hudson, and I add: “when I put on the suit and saw Bill, Dan and Sigourney, it was like spiritual, I was almost crying, it was great”. Secondly, Murray said: “Waves of memory came (from original movies) and I thought this is horrible, they were long days and we had to carry a heavy vacuum cleaner on our back. Now it is not as heavy as the original, but we are weaker, so it is the same”.

On the other hand, in the program Seth meyers, when asked when they realized that the original film was a huge success, Hudson answered: “I think it was 5 or 10 years later, the fans kept putting on the suits, transforming the cars into the Ecto, showing up at my house … I realized this was very different”.

So if you are a fan of the Ghostbusters and you liked the original story, on November 18 it opens Ghostbusters: Afterlife, movie that Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Enrie Hudson recommend and assure that when you leave the cinema “you’ll queue again to see it again, just like the old days. That’s how good it is”.

