The cryptocurrency sector has seen astronomical growth in the last two years. Now talent recruiting experts say cryptocurrency companies urgently need good leadership to boost their businesses.

Previously seen as a fledgling market, cryptocurrencies now represent a rapidly maturing industry that attracts a lot of talent, David Richardson, a partner at executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles, told Cointelegraph. “Everything is driven by the growth rate of these companies and the hiring of leaders who can help them continue to grow and keep up with the growth of the business”, He said.

Cryptocurrency companies are looking for executives who have successfully grown businesses. They are willing to onboard this type of talent without having prior knowledge of cryptocurrencies or digital currencies, added Heidrick & Struggles director of hiring Adrianna Huehnergarth. “We are seeing a great need for engineering leaders who have created level teams”, continuous.

Experts point out that the most sought-after competencies for the executive level are engineering, law, finance, go-to-market and corporate development. Aside from experience, companies are looking for low-level executives who display adaptability, passion and enthusiasm for the growth and mission of the space.

Given that the regulatory landscape tends to be different in each country, the importance of regulatory and legal executives makes perfect sense, Huehnergarth said. “Many companies we have worked with have had a more regional focus rather than a more traditional, centralized arrangement.”

For the cryptocurrency ecosystem, telecommuting has become a great incentive to attract top talent, Huehnergarth said, adding that many companies have closed their headquarters. Long-term incentives and pay are also high enough to retain talent.

“[Las empresas de criptomonedas] they have the money and they’ve been offering very veteran talent who only have a year or two of cryptocurrency experience with offers that they can’t refuse. “

Some companies are more technological than financial, and others are more financial than technological in the broader fintech ecosystem, Richardson noted. Much of that culture is determined by the founding team and how it is established from the beginning. He explained that while most cryptocurrency companies start out with a basic tech team, they need CEOs, sales, finance, legal and compliance staff as they grow.

As the company grows, a slight degree of technical competence is sufficient, he added. When technical barriers are lowered, people with more extensive experience investing in alternatives may find cryptocurrencies an excellent avenue of exploration.

