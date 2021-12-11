A great team demonstrates the hard work behind every Apple product!

Those of us who have had the opportunity to do so know that even removing the wrapping from the iPhone is part of the experience of getting the product, and of course it is not by chance. When it comes to Apple, up to the smallest design detail is taken care of by a design team, which has been a priority since the creation of the company.

Today and in an Apple without Steve Jobs or Jony Ive, Apple stands firm with a design team that maintains the influence of these design lovers. To learn a little more about the design team of the company and its work within the spaces of Apple Park, from Wallpaper have shared an interview with several of its members, accompanied by images that capture them in action.

“Design is not just varnish”

In the interview with Apple Vice President of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, Vice President of Human Interface Design have shared the experience of moving to Apple Park, the influence of Jony Ive and Steve Jobs to create the new company building and how design has always been at the core of Apple:

“We care about making great products, but we’ve worked just as hard to build a great team and great culture. Much of it came from the beginning. Steve defined Apple by its design “.

“We always remember him saying that design is not just a varnish. It’s not just about how things look, it’s about how things work. After three years [en Apple Park]We couldn’t believe more in the vision of having a central design team across all Apple products. “.

Regarding this exclusive meeting, there was a moment dedicated to the development of the AirPods, as one of the company’s latest and most successful devices. According to Hankey the idea of ​​developing these headphones started more than ten years ago and involved a lot of research.

“We mold and scan ears, work with nearby academics, focusing on the outer ears for headphone design and inner ears for acoustics. Thousands of ears were scanned and only by putting them all together did the company find the design space to work on. I think we have assembled one of the largest ear libraries in the world. The database is where design begins “

Both executives confirm that at Apple Park, Apple’s design team has found the ultimate tool, a place where the ever-evolving role of technology in society is researched, dissected, and analyzed, developed and designed before being transformed into physical reality. And there is plenty of evidence.

Related topics: Manzana

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe