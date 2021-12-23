For only 4.80 euros you can play The Sims 4 on your PC.

The sims 4 is a game that has won over millions of players for all the possibilities it offers. You can either become an interior designer or start a large family. Despite the years, the game can cost 40 euros in any store, but thanks to Amazon it is now available at a price of laughter. You can get The Sims 4 for only 4.80 eurosas it has a amazing discount 88 percent. Do not miss it!

Know more: The Sims 4 for PC

It is a unique opportunity to play The Sims 4 on PC with this flash deal from Amazon. That means it won’t last long at this price, so it’s worth buying now. It is not about the game in physical format, but about a code to redeem the game on Origin, the Electronic Arts platform. With this offer you are saving 35.19 euros in total because The Sims 4 has a price of 4.80 euros. It does not include any expansion, but with what you save you can buy more content for your new game.

Get The Sims 4 for 4.80 euros

The Sims 4 is the biggest reference of the life simulators and for years it receives a lot of content. It is impossible to get bored with this game, where each game can be completely different. The player can completely customize his avatar, family nucleus and even the house that can design from scratch or buy a default one. The moment you move to the neighborhood, a new adventure will begin to make friends, have hobbies, and find a job that fits your needs. Without a doubt, The Sims 4 will take you many hours of fun.

Know more: The Sims 4 for PC

Fans of the series especially enjoy the game on PC, so don’t miss this offer. Now you can get The Sims 4 for 4.80 euros, a price of laugh for any player. Amazon has applied a 88 percent discount, so you save more than 35 euros on this purchase. Want more reasons to play The Sims 4?

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Play receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe