Outcast It is one of those titles that many PC gamers remember with great nostalgia. This first-person shooter developed by the Belgian Appeal was launched in 1999 and was praised by both critics and users to such an extent that it was named as the “Adventure Game of the Year”By GameSpot. Now, 20 years later and with Outcast 2: A New Beginning in development, we can play its first part totally free.

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of THQ Nordic, the European publisher is offering in GOG for free Outcast 1.1, the version based on the original 1999 code but completely updated to work stably on current systems. This version has also introduced certain visual enhancements like a redesigned HUD to suit high resolution, some textures have been corrected and controller support has been added.

Also, in the Outcast 1.1 download package original game included, without any of the previous improvements, as a completely optional bonus. An edition that we should not confuse with Outcast – Second Contact, a remake of the original title released in 2018 and developed by the same studio, although it did not get the same love as its original installment and went unnoticed.

A New Beginning is not the first sequel planned for the original title. In 2001, Appeal Studios itself began development of Outcast II: Paradise Lost for PC, PlayStation 2 and GameCube. This title was to be a direct continuation of the events that occurred in its first part, but due to the bankruptcy that the study suffered at the beginning of the new millennium, the development was canceled.