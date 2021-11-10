Last night, we discussed the possibility that Xbox Game Pass received a new game, due to a mysterious publication that was made through the official account of the service through Twitter. This publication gave rise to several hypotheses, such as the arrival of a new Bandai Namco game to the service, or even the landing of The Orange Box in the service. However, reality has turned the other way.

As was also considered yesterday, finally the announcement that Microsoft had prepared was the inclusion of Crunchyroll Premium free thanks to Xbox Game Pass, as detailed in one of his latest publications in Xbox Wire.

Get more than three months of Crunchyroll Premium for free thanks to Xbox Game Pass

Thanks to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks, users who have a subscription to the Microsoft service will now have the option to get 75 days of free Crunchyroll Premium, with the possibility of enjoying more than 1,000 series without ads and with access to new episodes broadcast simultaneously just one hour after its premiere in Japan.

Among some of the works that we will find thanks to this proof of Crunchyroll Premium free We find One Piece, My Hero Academia or Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the latter being currently in broadcast of its second season, currently compiling the events of what happened in the movie of the Infinity Train.

All those who have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will have the possibility of obtaining this offer of 75 days of free Crunchyroll Premium until February 8. So, if you want to have access to the biggest streaming service in anime, don’t miss this opportunity.