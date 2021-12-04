We leave behind Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, two events that many people take advantage of to start Christmas shopping, but the sales continue. If you are still missing a gift (or you haven’t even started on the list), In our Hunting Bargains we tell you the best offers of Apple devicesWhether it’s iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and accessories.





IPhone Deals

256GB iPhone 13 by 1,029 euros 959 euros: one of Apple’s most current smartphones and the most balanced of the four that make up the iPhone 13 family. It has a 6.1 “Super Retina XDR OLED display, the powerful Apple A15 Bionic processor with 4 GB of RAM, double 12 MP rear camera and TrueDepth front with Face ID.

Apple iPhone 13 (256GB) – Midnight

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB for 899 euros: we started the list of iPhone deals with one of Apple’s past flagships. Despite being a year old, the iPhone 12 Pro is very similar to the 13 Pro. It has a 6.1 “Super Retina XDR OLED display, the Apple A14 Bionic processor with 6 GB of RAM, triple 12 MP rear camera with LiDAR sensor and TrueDepth front with Face ID. The eBay seller has 98% positive feedback, almost five thousand sales and ships it for free in two days from Spain, in addition to accepting payment by PayPal.

APPLE IPHONE 12 PRO 128gb WARRANTY + FREE + INVOICE + 8 GIFT ACCESSORIES

iPhone 11 Pro 256GB for 689 euros: we go back one more year and we can find Apple’s flagship of 2019 with 256 GB of internal storage at a very good price. Has a 5.8 “Super Retina XDR OLED display and the Apple A13 Bionic processor. It was the first terminal of the company to incorporate a 12 MP rear camera and Face ID sensor for facial recognition. It is an exhibition unit that is in perfect condition, without turning on or using.

APPLE IPHONE 11 PRO 256GB FREE + INVOICE + 8 GIFT ACCESSORIES

Apple Watch Deals





Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS by 459 euros 369 euros: receive notifications from your iPhone on your wrist and record your daily physical activity and health. This smartwatch is capable of measure blood oxygen and perform electrocardiograms. It also features an always-on altimeter for greater precision in certain sports activities.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) Aluminum Case (PRODUCT) RED – Sport Band (PRODUCT) RED

44mm Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular by 379 euros 319.95 euros: cheaper is the SE, a smartwatch somewhat more limited than the Series 6 but with what is necessary for a more than satisfactory experience. This model you can stream music and make calls without your iPhone around (hiring a data rate).

APPLE WATCH SE 44MM GPS LTE CELLULAR – SPACE GRAY – WARRANTY

IPad Deals





11 “Wi-Fi iPad Pro (2020) 512GB for 959.99 euros: MediaMartk sells through eBay one of Apple’s most powerful tablets. It incorporates the A12Z Bionic processor with 6 GB of RAM memory to run any compatible app from the App Store with ease. It is compatible with the second generation Apple Pencil and the Magic Keyboard Backlit Keyboard Case.

Apple iPad Pro (2020 2nd Gen.), 512GB, 11 “Liquid Retina, A12Z Bionic Chip Read: Apple resumes plans for a datacenter in Ireland and better cloud access for European users, report says

Magic Keyboard for 12.9 “iPad Pro by 399 euros 289 euros: one of the best accessories for the iPad Pro is the case with backlit keyboard and trackpad from Apple, which provides a more complete experience in productivity and office tasks, making it even more like a “laptop”. It is available on eBay with free delivery in 1 days and payment by PayPal.

Apple Magic Keyboard (for 12.9-Inch iPad Pro – 5th Generation) – Spanish – Blank

Mac Deals





256GB MacBook Air M1 by 1,129 euros 899 euros: Apple’s ultralight laptop is ideal for both home and professional users looking for a device that is easy to transport and with an autonomy of up to 17 hours per charge. It has the M1 chip, 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB of internal SSD storage.

2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) – Silver

Accessory Offers





Beats Studio Buds Wireless Bluetooth Headphones by 149.95 euros 129 euros: the alternative to the Beats AirPods has a modern design, active noise cancellationClass 1, ambient sound mode, water resistance and Bluetooth for a more stable connection with Apple, Android devices and computers.

Beats Studio Buds – Totally Wireless Noise Canceling In-Ear Headphones – Sweat Resistant Bluetooth Headphones, Compatible with Apple and Android – Red Beats

AirPods Max Bluetooth Headphones by 629 euros 516 euros: Apple’s most advanced Bluetooth headphones have a modern and elegant design, a brutal active noise cancellation, are packed with sensors for spatial audio with optimal head tracking and H1 chip for faster connection with your devices. The autonomy is around 20 hours per charge.

APPLE AIRPODS MAX Bluetooth Headband Headphones Blue

More offers

