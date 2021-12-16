The charismatic character returns to the present day with one of his most beloved titles.

It was during yesterday when we talked about the possibility and rumors that a new Splinter Cell game would be developed, taking advantage of this moment to talk about those Ubisoft sagas that have in a certain sense fallen into oblivion, being the aforementioned Prince of Persia and Rayman. However, it seems that the latter has had some repercussion in recent days, though not in the form of a new title.

Thus, Ubisoft has announced that it will give away Rayman Origins in its PC version for a limited time, this being a way for the French company to commemorate the 35 years of the company, therefore it is necessary that you access the Ubisoft Store to carry out the download.

Rayman Origins can be downloaded from the Ubisoft Store until December 22

Of course, do not leave it for the last moment, since next to this ad the expiration date of this offer is coming, so that Rayman Origins will only be available until December 22 at 10:00 CET. You can see the tweet in which the announcement was made below, where, in addition, comes the link to access the Ubisoft Store, although first you will have to register, also for free, in the indicated store:

FREE GIVEAWAY! 🎁 Discover the magical world of Rayman Origins for free at the Ubisoft Store! – Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) December 14, 2021

Having said all this, it must be said that Rayman Origins was one of the highest rated platform games of the past decade, putting Ubisoft’s shattered hero back on the map. On the other hand, it must be said that the success of this game was followed by Rayman Legends, a title that surpassed the original and that, as far as we know, does not enter any of Ubisoft’s promotions for its 35th anniversary.

It should also be noted that Rayman has been one of the great mascots of Ubisoft in its origins, although the passage of time and certain rabbits caused that little by little even the two mentioned titles fell into oblivion, which, despite being sales successes, did not reach the commercial objectives of the French company, this being the reason that has disappeared from the map.

On the other hand, it must be said that, after the departure of Michel Ancel, creator of the character, it is uncertain what will happen to Rayman. We will see if in the future Ubisoft decides to give a new opportunity to its platform title par excellence along with the aforementioned Prince of Persia.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe