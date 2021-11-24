The more information we have about our consumers, the greater the benefit in return on investment. A hackneyed phrase for marketers and entrepreneurs but sometimes we do not take into account the small great details that can make a difference such as geomarketing.

A word that seems very complicated or even unknown to some, however, geomarketing is used at all times, such as Google Earth, which makes it easier for us to search for businesses and places, as well as offering a large number of photographs and information about these. .

Let’s take an example to make it easier to understand the term and the benefits …

A person wants to start a treatment business for facial and body beauty so they must responsibly do a geomarketing study where they must consider the following geographical, economic and social variables to determine where they will establish it:

The number of people who are interested in the service in the region where you plan to establish.

How many clinics of this type exist in that same area, that is, the competition.

If the people who live in that region have enough purchasing power to pay for a consultation.

The geographical location of the premises must be strategic, so that it can be reached quickly and easily.

The advertising guidelines that will be used to make yourself known in the area.

There are several ways to know this data, it could be through social networks, searching through #Hashtags or locations. Or use your website where you ask the client to allow their location to have the information.

Another way is to know through Google and Facebook ads how many people are looking for “interests” that appear within the segmentation. In the latter, you could already have an estimate of the cost of the guide you would need.

Thus, there are much more advanced software such as TSOL https://www.grupobit.net/soluciones/geo/ which aims to allow the analysis of information through heat maps where the purchasing behavior of the company’s customers (stores, supermarkets, etc.) is visualized.

Remember that you can make a registration system in social networks where you can have free wifi through a small questionnaire to find out more information about your customers and thus obtain information for what you need.

There are endless strategies that you can use to lower your logistics costs, such as: Know how much your product is consumed in which area, just print a QR on the label of your product that allows you to know the location and therefore you must give a promotion, raffle or any benefit for it to be used. This way you will know where to save on the logistics of moving products to different places and lower your waste.

Remember that you can create your own internal and external databases and you can cross them to obtain better results, the creativity that you use to encourage the client to give this geolocation can be transcendental in your income.