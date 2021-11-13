Genshin Impact 2.3 will arrive at the end of November with a new frozen region, two characters and much more.

MyHoYo confirmed the release date and first details of the narrative that will present Genshin Impact 23.

The announcement was made with a trailer through the official channel of MyHoYo on Youtube, where the company revealed the name of the 2.3 update to Genshin Impact, “Shadows Amidst Snowstorms”, Which will take us to the icy region of Dragonspire with interesting news for the history of the famous gacha.

The first thing that stands out is the inclusion of Gorou “Canine Warrior” which can be translated to “Canine Warrior”, a character armed with a bow to fight at a distance, and who will have the company of Arakati Itto with melee attacks, everything contrary to Gorou’s skill scheme. Both characters will join forces to traverse the frozen lands of Dragonspire, with all the dangers that this implies, and the new trailer suggests that Amber and Eula will accompany them, and that there will be new tests and mechanics to build snowmen in quiet moments.

Update 2.3 of Genshin Impact It will be available on November 24, and both its icy setting and mechanics seem to be in tune with the imminent arrival of Christmas.

A successful gacha, will it be replicated on Honkai Star Rail?

The gacha of MyHoYo is now available in PlayStation, Pc and smartphones. Previously we informed you about the enormous success it had in its launch year, with revenues that exceeded Fortnite, COD Modern Warfare and GTA V in the same period of time. Meanwhile, the creators of Genshin Impact they already presented their next project, Honkai Star Rail, a JRPG that was announced with an image of a train leaving a planet into outer space, and the description of “May this journey take us to the stars.”

For now, we don’t have too many details about Honkai Star Rail, rather it will be a JRPG with many similarities to Genshin Impact.

