General Zod and Faora join the cast of The Flash

Actors Michael Shannon and Antje Traue will reprise their role as Man of Steel in The Flash, giving life again to General Zod and Faora.

Warner Brios. has made official the addition of Michael Shannon and Antje Traue to the film about the Scarlet Sprinter. In the film The Flash, both actors will review their roles as General Zod and Faora, with which they debuted in Man of Steel. This confirms the news collected a few months ago by Smash (you can find out here).

We will have to wait and see how the aforementioned return occurs, since, in the DCEU, the official status of the two Kryptonians is deceased. As we mentioned, Shannon and Traue’s first participation in the DCEU was as General Zod and Faora-Ul in 2013’s Man of Steel, although we saw the General again in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) when the corpse of Zod was used by Lex Luthor to create Doomsday. For her part, the last time Faora-Ul was seen, in Man of Steel, she ended up imprisoned in the Phantom Zone.

The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti and starred by Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / Flash. The film will see the return of Ben Affleck and Micheal Keaton both as Batman. The cast is complemented by Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen and Ron Livingston as Barry’s father.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures UK

