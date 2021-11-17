Gate Venture, the venture capital arm of the exchange Gate.io, which focuses on investments in decentralized infrastructure, ecosystems and applications to reshape the world in the digital age, has participated in the WOO Network Series A investment round with USD 30 million as an investor, along with Three Arrows Capital, PSP Soteria Ventures, QCP Capital and others.

As explained, WOO Network is a trading platform that offers liquidity between the CeFi and DeFi worlds, and obtained an over-subscription of 200% in this first round of investment.

The company has established that the funds are intended to establish a financial research and development office to continue growing.

“One of the main objectives of Gate Venture since its inception is to be able to contribute constantly to the financial infrastructures of the crypto industry, and this means providing liquidity as a fundamental part,” said Marie Tatibuet, CMO of Gate.io when asked on this investment series A.

