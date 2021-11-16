Game Pass was conceived as a rental service

Xbox Game Pass It is one of the most important services of the moment for many. Not only first party games arrive on this platform day one, but hundreds of titles by all kinds of developers are available to players when paying a subscription. However, this was not always the idea, as Game Pass was first conceived as a rental service, similar to Blockbuster.

During an interview with GQ, Sarah Bond, Director of Ecosystem, revealed that Xbox Game Pass was quite different during its inception. Originally known under the name Arches, this platform eventually morphed into what we know today by seeing that Netflix and Spotify worked. Here’s what Bond had to say about it:

“Something like 75 percent of a game’s revenue used to come from the first two months of launch. Today it spans two years. They said, no way, [Game Pass] it’s going to devalue the games ”.

The first big game in this serve was Sea of ​​Thieves, which was a success for the company, and it showed, not only to Xbox, but to a large part of the industry, that a platform of this style can work in this medium. Today, Game Pass is one of the flagships of the Xbox, and it’s available across consoles, PC, and in the cloud.

On related issues, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, assures that Game Pass is “very sustainable.” Similarly, the company no longer intends to add more backward compatible games.

Editor’s Note:

Changing direction was the right decision for Xbox. Although the idea of ​​Game Pass still raises several issues related to the value of a game, no one can deny that this provides a giant catalog of different experiences for all players, something that would never have been achieved being the Blockbuster of the medium.

Via: GQ