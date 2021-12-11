During the night of the Game Awards Xbox revealed some commercials and previews of the games that we will see in the coming years, the most impressive being the sequel to Hellblade, a title that seems to last until 2023. But what took everyone by surprise was the new name of Game Pass for PC.

What is the new name?

The Redmond-based company announced that the name of Xbox Game Pass for PC has been forgotten, as now its subscription service for games focused on computer players will be called PC Game Pass.

Currently Xbox has 3 different plans for Xbox, which has occasionally caused confusion among consumers, as there is Xbox Game Pass (which only includes console games), Xbox Game Pass for PC (now PC Game Pass), which only includes games for PC, and Xbox Game Pass Ultímate, which integrates games for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

With this name change, users who are only interested in acquiring the subscription for PC will be able to easily identify the service they need to contract, which in the case of Mexico has a price of 149 pesos per month.

The games coming later to PC Game Pass

During the Game Awards the company also named the games that will be available from day 1 on its subscription service for PCs around the world:

Total War: WARHAMMER III

Redfall

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Atomic Heart

Slime rancher 2

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Starfield

Pupperazzi

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Replaced

Somerville

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Scorn

In addition to all these titles, the service has more than 100 games available, and all the games published by Xbox Game Studios are also available from day 1 on the platform, for example, you can now play Halo Infinite or Forza Horizon 5, from In fact, this last game won 3 awards on the night of the Game Awards in the categories of: Best Sports Game, Best Accessibility Innovation and Best Audio Design.