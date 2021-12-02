In Marvel stories we have seen how Galactus has had many heralds, but the one he has chosen now is quite surprising.

Attention SPOILERS of the Marvel comic Avengers # 750. Whenever we think of the herald of Galactus comes to mind Silver Surfer, but other characters have had that title such as Thor, Firelord, Not going or Johnny Storm / Human Torch, but now the great galactic being has chosen Kevin Plunder, better known as Ka-Zar, the great hunter of the wild lands.

In this story we can see how Ka-zar He is trapped in the past and cannot warn the rest of the Avengers about great dangers that lie ahead. But at least he makes a new friend who teaches him some new tricks. Is about Galactus who has given him cosmic power to be his new herald.

Luckily, the hero tries to do his job with the fewest casualties, as he searches for uninhabited planets to eat. Galactus. “Very well. Hurry Ka-Zar “. Command the mighty cosmic being. “Or I will regain the Cosmic Power that I have so graciously given you. For the starving of Galactus! ” Ka-Zar responds: “Yes, me too, boss.”

Why is he such an amazing herald?

Although Ka-Zar is quite strong, if we compare it against some cosmic beings who have been under the orders of Galactus, is definitely inferior. In addition, he is used to living in the wild and facing all kinds of animals with his bare hands, but that is very different from fighting cosmic entities.

Although the truth is that with such an interesting way of seeing life Ka-Zar, it will also be surprising to know how is the relationship with Galactus. But this we will know in future issues of the comics of Marvel since their story together has only just begun.