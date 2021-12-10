Fridays are synonymous with reviewing the most prominent cinema that can be seen these days, from premieres in cinemas to streaming launches, without forgetting news in physical format or titles that can be seen on television these days. Today the menu includes 11 movies that we review below.

In theaters

‘Demonic’

At last the new work by Neill Blomkamp arrives in Spanish cinemas. Everything points to a film inferior to his previous works, but after six years of waiting since ‘Chappie’, at least we have to take a look to see if he is still a director to take into account or if we can start to lose hope in him .

‘Don’t Look Up’ (‘Don’t Look Up’)

I usually prefer to leave aside the films that are going to arrive on Netflix shortly after, but the new Adam McKay has one of the most impressive casts that one can remember and promises to be a very funny satire that stands out with its own light inside of the original productions of the platform. The pity is that it reaches a limited number of rooms.

In streaming

‘Unforgivable’ (‘The Unforgivable’)

Sandra Bullock had previously collaborated with Netflix on ‘Blind’, a film that held the honor of being the most viewed film on the platform for three years. Now she returns to the platform with an intense drama in which her character returns to the town of her childhood after being released from jail for a violent crime. A powerful drama at the service of the Oscar-winning actress.

In physical format

‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (‘Mad Max: Fury Road’)

A sweeping fourth installment in the George Miller franchise in which Tom Hardy fills the void left by Mel Gibson, though Charlize Theron will likely shine even brighter than him here. A visual spectacle of the highest order and a great savagery as we have very rarely seen in a production of these characteristics. Now you can get your hands on it in 4K in a metal box collector’s edition.

in TV

‘Unforgiven’ (‘Unforgiven’)





One of the most acclaimed westerns of all time with which Clint Eastwood seduced both critics and audiences. If by chance you did not finish connecting completely with her in a first viewing, I recommend giving it a second chance, which I did not finish seducing me either.

Friday at 22:05 on Mega

‘The Revenant’ (‘The Revenant’)





A wild and visceral movie in which Leonardo DiCaprio delivers a very physical performance in his utter determination to get revenge. Hypnotic visually despite certain excesses on the part of Iñárritu regarding the staging, the film shines when it goes down into the mud without fear of getting dirty, as in its sensational start.

Friday at 22:15 in Cuatro

‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ (‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’)





My favorite installment of the young wizard’s adventures. Alfonso Cuarón left his mark on a film that leaves behind the color of the first two installments to pave the way for the arrival of darkness at Hogwarts, also allowing it to offer a different face to its protagonists.

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on laSexta

‘La vida de Pi’ (‘Life of Pi’)





A beautiful Ang Lee film with great use of 3D technology to immerse the viewer in an unforgettable journey. A very inspired mix of genres that knows how to explore the importance of faith without focusing on any specific belief that it deserves, and much, worth recovering if you have not seen it yet.

Saturday at 3:40 p.m. in Cuatro

‘Wishing to love’ (‘Fa yeung nin wah’)





Probably the most famous and well-known film of Wong Kar-Wai’s filmography, an elegant and subtle romantic drama that draws on the great performances of Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung to explore a love story marked by sadness.

Saturday at 22:00 at La 2

‘Risky lies’ (‘True Lies’)





A jewel of action cinema from the 90s that knew how to combine the need to offer a first-rate show with a strong comic component that is always the most natural. Both James Cameron behind the cameras and Arnold Schwarzenegger in front of her are full, but their virtues go much further than that.

Sunday at 22:00 at Neox

‘Deep Blue Sea’





A very entertaining horror thriller that is not afraid to subvert certain common resources of this type of production, also offering a most entertaining show and with several scenes to remember, especially an anthological moment starring Samuel L. Jackson .

Sunday at 23:35 at 1

