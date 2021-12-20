Funko’s digital collectibles platform arrives
Funko Pop has already released its first digital collections a few months ago in the WAX blockchain, which is one of the most used networks for metaverse, gaming and NFTs topics. However, Funko has decided to start a collaboration with Droppp, a plataform premium very simple to use that allows less experienced users with cryptocurrencies to approach the world of assets digital.
Registering with Droppp is totally free, but we can pay a small amount of money to have a wallet with a personalized name. You won’t need cryptocurrencies either to buy your Funko collectibles at Droppp; You can pay with credit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay, eliminating a strong barrier to entry into this market.
On the other hand, Droppp does not allow reselling the collectibles that we obtain, which is possibly a complete success, since part of the criticism that is usually made towards this technology is that there is a very fine line between collecting, speculation and gambling. Especially when we talk about products that can be intended for minors. We can trade with them, but we will have to send them to WAX to perform these types of operations. For now, Funko will keep its products on that platform as well. Similarly, we will be able to send WAX collectibles to Droppp.
What are Funko Digital Pop?
Digital Funkos are limited editions of letters collectibles that are released on Droppp from time to time. Each month, Funko will publish on its website the release planning, the total number of tokens that will be produced and the prices.
The cheapest NFTs offered by Droppp are the Mini Pack. They work exactly the same as the collectible envelopes that we bought as children at newsstands. They come 3 cards randomly and are priced at 3 dollars.
On the other hand, there are Standard Pack, with 5 cards and a price of $ 9.99 and the Premium Pack, where will they come 15 digital stickers for a price of $ 29.99. Some of these packs will allow us to get the real figure of the characters that we have in the form of NFT, something quite new.
Of course, completing the collections will be tricky. There are common, uncommon, rare, and epic cards. We can access a Rare physicist funko and unique to each collection if we get at least one NFT from each of those levels that we have discussed. When 120 days pass after the launch of a new series, they will send us a redemption token, which we can use (if we meet the requirements) to obtain said special figure.