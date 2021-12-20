Funko’s digital collectibles platform arrives

Funko Pop has already released its first digital collections a few months ago in the WAX blockchain, which is one of the most used networks for metaverse, gaming and NFTs topics. However, Funko has decided to start a collaboration with Droppp, a plataform premium very simple to use that allows less experienced users with cryptocurrencies to approach the world of assets digital.

Registering with Droppp is totally free, but we can pay a small amount of money to have a wallet with a personalized name. You won’t need cryptocurrencies either to buy your Funko collectibles at Droppp; You can pay with credit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay, eliminating a strong barrier to entry into this market.

On the other hand, Droppp does not allow reselling the collectibles that we obtain, which is possibly a complete success, since part of the criticism that is usually made towards this technology is that there is a very fine line between collecting, speculation and gambling. Especially when we talk about products that can be intended for minors. We can trade with them, but we will have to send them to WAX to perform these types of operations. For now, Funko will keep its products on that platform as well. Similarly, we will be able to send WAX collectibles to Droppp.