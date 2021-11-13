Take advantage of the magic and energy of the full moon and attract the good vibes, love and success!

This October 20 we will be able to enjoy a fascinating astronomical event: the Hunter’s Moon. It is the full moon of October, and according to NASA, ancient North American cultures called it that because this phenomenon indicated the beginning of the time to hunt.

“The Moon will appear full for about three days around this time (10 am), from Monday night to Thursday night,” NASA revealed.

Full moon bath: how to do it and what are its benefits

The Hunter’s Moon will have a very special energy, so through a moon bath you can benefit from its magical properties.

What is a moon bath?

It is an energizing ritual that aims to attract good luck, improve health and combat mood problems. The moon influences our emotions and energy, so full moon light baths are ideal to purify and detoxify our body and spirit from bad vibes.

How to do it?

Lie down on a blanket in the open air and under the rays of the Earth’s natural satellite. While allowing your body to absorb the light of the full moon, do a meditation following this beginner’s guide. As you meditate, do breathing exercises to connect with your inner “self”.

We recommend repeating a mantra, as they help focus energy and there are some that have special meanings for different intentions. Here are some basics:

OM

It means unity, you will feel connected to the world.

OM HA HUM

Clear your mind and space of negative vibes.

OM TARE TUTTARE

increase your inner strength.

OM NAMAH SHIVAYA

Invites happiness.

